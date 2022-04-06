Services for Lucille Teresa Schoellmann Labay will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 beginning with a Rosary at 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Nada. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Labay died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Nada on Oct. 8, 1940 to Mary and Frederick Schoellmann. She attended grade school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nada, then went to Nazarath Academy of the Incarnate Word with the intention of becoming a nun, but returned to Garwood to graduate high school.
She married Louis Labay on June 15, 1960 and had four children. Lucille became an R.N. and enriched her life by helping many people and obtaining many achievements, including: operating room nurse, teaching operating room instrumentation at HCC, was a director of nursing, director of emergency rooms, she became a paramedic and participated in Life Flight programs in the area and worked with cardiologist in cath labs.
She ended her career spending 17 years working with children as a school nurse, retiring with a total of 52 years in the medical field.
Survivors include her children: Dominic Labay, Lorrie Korenek, Lyle Labay, and Amy Griffin; her brothers Jim Schoellmann, Fr. Ed Schoellmann; sisters, Jean Leopold, Helen Deason; 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Maryknoll Missionary, Fr. Ed Schoellmann, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
