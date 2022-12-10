Charles LeBouef, 43, of Wharton and formerly of Sheridan, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022 in an Eagle Lake care center following a lengthy illness. Charles was born on July 20, 1979 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Lester and Sandra Hill LeBouef of Wharton.
Charles was raised in the Sheridan area and attended Rice Consolidated High School. He later attended the Art Institute of Houston. Charles enjoyed fishing, sports of all kinds, movies, eating good food, spending time with his family and was known as an artist to his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boots and Ruby Hill, Jay LeBouef and Imogene and Paul Looney, aunt Paula McDevitt, uncle Dan McDevitt and uncle Jim LeBouef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.