Felipa Perez, 84, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 27, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1934 in Sunny Land to Jose Maria Solis Perez and Proferia Martinez Perez.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Hauck of Wharton; Josie Valdez of Danevang and Gloria Brito of Edna; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Felipa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose R. Saldana and daughter, Petra Rodriguez.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Triska Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at El Campo Faith Center with Pastor Eddie Cude officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia de Mexicana Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
