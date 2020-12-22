Felix G. Martinez, 67, of El Campo, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his beloved wife of 43 years, Janie Martinez, by his side. Felix was born in El Campo on Aug. 30, 1953 to Jose and Lorenza Gallegos Martinez.
After graduating from El Campo High School in 1972, he enlisted in the military where he served with honor in both the United States Army and the Texas Army National Guard. In February of 1977, he married the love of his life, Janie Fuentes of Eagle Lake. They settled in El Campo where they raised their two children, Felix II and Raquel. Working as an insurance salesman for over 10 years, Felix became a familiar friendly face around El Campo and the surrounding area. He later left his job as a salesman and re-enlisted to serve as a Recruiter in Texas Army National Guard. At the end of his commitment, he gained employment with Vision Metals Inc., where he worked as a crane operator and spell man. He would remain there until unforeseen medical issues would cause him to leave the workforce in 2005. Felix went on to spend the rest of life dedicated to his family and his faith. He was a great father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was a devoted, loving grandfather who would do any and everything to make his grandchildren smile. Felix will be remembered as a strong patriarch, a proud family man, and a good friend who is deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Felix is survived by loving wife, Janie Martinez of El Campo; children, Felix Martinez II of Rosenberg, Raquel Lee Pipkin and her husband Johnel Pipkin of Richmond and three grandchildren, Alexandra Grace Martinez, Isabel Elaine Martinez and Emery Zander Pipkin.
Felix is also survived by his loving brother, Pete Martinez and wife Lori, and his loving sister, Fortunata Gonzales, all El Campo and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jose and Lorenza Gallegos Martinez; his sister, Pabla Garza and daughter-in-law, Megan Stork Martinez.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
Visitation will take place at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant in El Campo, on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 5 - 7 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner in El Campo with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and the church.
Pallbearers will be Felix Martinez II, Johnel Pipkin, Ernest Gusman Jr., Ronnie Gusman, Michael Rodriguez and Victor Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Felix G. Martinez Memorial Fund on www.gofundme.com to assist his surviving wife as she navigates through this difficult time.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.