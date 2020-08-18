Edward Martinka Sr.

Edward Frank Martinka Sr., 92, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Ed was born in El Campo on March 24, 1928, to father, Frank Paul Martinka and mother, Julia Rose Martinka. Ed was in the automotive business and owned and operated Ed’s Auto Sales for more than 30 years. He loved buying and selling vehicles, fishing, boating, camping trips to state parks and listening to polka music.
Ed was survived by his wife, Rosie Kate, of 70 plus years; his children, Mona Martinka and spouse Hal Chapman, Marilyn Tamborello, Marjorie Willinger and spouse Greg and Stephen Martinka and spouse Rhonda; daughter-in-law, Margaret Martinka; sister, Jenny Sheblak; grandchildren, Chris Martinka, Misty Overby, Stephanie Ondrias, Mitchell Martinka, Lindsey Engelbrecht and Clayton Willinger and great-grandchildren, Dylan Meyer, Grace Martinka, Emaleigh Martinka, Jillian Martinka, Rylee Ondrias, Carly Martinka, Brynndle Engelbrecht and Brayah Englebrecht.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward Martinka, Jr. and sister, Annabel Martinka.
Due to COVID-19 and to protect the health of the attendees, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Holy Cross Memorial Park with his immediate family present.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
