Eugene Bard, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2021. Gene was born Aug. 1, 1948 in El Campo to Dale and Edith Bard. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years. Upon returning from service, he was employed by Halliburton as a diesel mechanic. Several years later he and his brother founded Bardco. Inc. in Houston. Together, they ran the business until retirement.
Gene fought a long, courageous battle against pancreatic cancer, he never gave up treatment, always remaining positive and full of hope for a cure. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, but we are comforted in knowing that he is free from pain and surrounded by loved ones who went before him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sherry Bard; son, Jason Bard (Rachel); two grandsons, Lochlon and Ledger, who brought him so much joy; brothers, John (Jane), Richard (Irene) and one sister, Susan Halamicek (John). Gene will be remembered by those most dear to him as a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and brother.
Private burial will be held at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery in El Campo. Arrangements are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
