Thelton Ray Perkins Sr., 86, of Pin Oak, born April 27, 1936 in El Campo departed this life on Jan 5, 2023. A viewing will be held Friday Jan. 13 from 2-6 p.m., with wake services from 6-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Thelton’s Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 14 at New Faith Church 2412 N. Walnut Dr. Wharton, TX. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 532-2715.
