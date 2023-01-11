Thelton Ray Perkins Sr.

April 27, 1936 - Jan 5, 2023

Thelton Ray Perkins Sr., 86, of Pin Oak, born April 27, 1936 in El Campo departed this life on Jan 5, 2023. A viewing will be held Friday Jan. 13 from 2-6 p.m., with wake services from 6-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Thelton’s Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 14 at New Faith Church 2412 N. Walnut Dr. Wharton, TX. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 532-2715.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelton Perkins, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.