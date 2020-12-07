Joseph Garcia

Joseph David Garcia, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 3 at his home in Goliad at 9:21 p.m.
Joseph was born May 25, 1986 to John Alfredo Garcia and Lucy Pena Garcia in Houston, at Jefferson Davis Hospital. He grew up in El Campo, and graduated at El Campo High School in 2004.
Joseph is survived by his parents; his wife, Sarah Kathrine Dismuke Garcia; his daughter, Kalista Aileen Garcia; his siblings, Christopher John Garcia with Liza Gonzalez, Crystal Yvonne Garcia with Jessica Ann Cruz, Jonathan Daniel Garcia with Lolita Garcia, Jeremiah Allen Garcia with Stephanie Marie Flores.
Joseph was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steve Garcia Sr., and nephew, Isaiah Jon Garcia.
Joseph is survived by his grandmothers, Cruz Garcia and Gloria Garcia; his nephews and nieces, Sarah Leahann Johnston with Chris Ortiz, Nathan Alexander Garcia, Matthew Dillan Garcia, Karina Aranda, Liliana Grace Garcia; his great-nieces and nephew, Evelyne Marie Ortiz, Alianna Ranae Ortiz and Kenai Vicente Ortiz.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street in Goliad. Pastor Gus Silgero with Apostolic Fire Church will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.