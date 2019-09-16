Flora Nedbalek

Flora Estella Garcia Nedbalek, 58, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Sept. 24, 1960 in Brownfield to Domingo Garcia Sr. and Aurora Castillo Garcia. She was a hairstylist for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Nedbalek of El Campo; daughter, Ashley Renee Sosa and husband Abel of Rosenberg; son, Jason Corey Camacho and Marnie Moller of El Campo; step-children, Joseph Nedbalek and wife Missy of Laurel, Md., Michael Nedbalek and wife Sysun of San Antonio and Dana Kudelka and husband David of La Ward; grandchildren, Alana Paige Hernandez, Eli Matthew Sosa, Brek Michael Camacho and Bria Marie Camacho; step-grandchild, Joseph Nedbalek Jr.; sisters, Janie Llanes, Ninfa Orta and husband Manuel and Grace Casarez, all of El Campo; brothers, Daniel Garcia Sr. and wife Belinda and Louis Garcia Sr. and Tammy, all of El Campo and her precious dog, Molly.
Flora was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carmen Espinosa and brothers, Domingo Garcia Jr. and David Garcia Sr.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Domingo Garcia III, Louis Garcia Jr., Tony Garcia, Joe Cano, Johnathan Garcia and Daniel Garcia Jr.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
