Verline M. Hubenak, 72, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 2, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was born Nov. 3, 1946 in La Grange to Elo and Laura Supak Baca. She was an LVN employed by Mid Coast Medical Clinic for several years.
She is survived by her son, Dwayne Hubenak and wife Liza of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Myra Zapata, Juan Zapata, Stacy Hubenak, Ashley Hubenak; sisters, Irene Polasek and husband Jerry of Plum, Cathy Walla of La Grange; brothers, Leonard Baca and wife Dorothy of Mont Belvieu, Edwin Baca of Cypress and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jesse Anton Hubenak.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorials in memory of Verline may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
