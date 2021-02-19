Carlos Torres Jr. of Pasadena, born Aug. 17, 1970 in El Campo to Elfida Torres and the late Carlos L. Torres Sr., passed away at age 50 on Feb. 17, 2021.
Carlos worked for the Traffic Department for the City of Pasadena for 25 years before retiring. He was an amazing accordion player and musical mentor to many people. He was very well known by his friends as “Big Poppa.” He had a loving soul who was there for anyone at any time.
Carlos was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Martha Pauline Zambrano-Torres and father, Carlos L. Torres Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Elfida Torres; son, Carlos R. Torres III; dog-daughter, Harley Jo Torres; siblings, Lucy Torres, Manuel and Marcella Martinez, Jimmy and Paula Torres, Robert and Lisa Torres, Lawrence Sr. and Violet Torres; nieces and nephews, Monique, Toni, Serena and Eddie, Domingo and Hannah, David, Skye, Faith and Lawrence Jr.; great-nephews, Adrian and Noah.
He was loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.
To respect Carlos’ wishes, there will be no memorial service held.
