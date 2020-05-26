James Scott Arbuckle, 66, of El Campo passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on May 26, 2020. He was born May12, 1954 in El Campo. In Scott’s words, “I have proudly spent all of my life serving and helping others.” He spent his life devoted to helping local farmers prosper, to serving his community, to making the best life he could for his family, and loving his family and friends. He served on many boards in the community, LCRA and El Campo Country Club just to name a few. He worked for Legacy Trust until his retirement last year. Scott loved to bird hunt and enjoyed many trips to Bolivia with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing poker, hosting monthly poker games and trips to the casino which earned him the nickname “TRIP DADDY.” Scott’s favorite pass time was spending as much time as possible at the ranch in the Davis Mountains, he loved nothing more than riding around in his hunting buggy with family and friends scouting for deer, aoudad “doodad” and elk. He is now able to rest high on that mountain.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Arbuckle; daughter, Holly Arbuckle of Houston; son, Robert Arbuckle of El Campo; grandchildren, Adalyn and Aiden; Terry’s son, Chad Disante and wife Shannon of Bossier City; grandchild, Elo; brother, Duane Arbuckle and wife Jeanne; brother, Neil Arbuckle and wife Jennifer; sister, Sue Arbuckle-Smith and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that were like family. In Scott’s own words “I think it’s fair to say that most people have lots of friends, but only a few that are as close as family. I’m completely honest in saying that I can name a hundred people that I consider as loyal and loving as my family. You know who you are and I love and appreciate all of you.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Nicki Arbuckle; nephew, Jace Arbuckle; and a number of people that were special enough for Scott to write about, in Scott’s words “my grandparents, my Uncles Reuben and Bucky and Billy, Al and Charlotte, Aunt Etta, Moose and Dorothy Weaver, Pearlie Grant, Clyde Ashcraft and Seymon Deutsch, Sweet Janie Crane and Ned, FLIVER Humphreys and Papa Lundy and his bride, John Barten and Ken Brune and Karl Youens and Mike and Evelyn Gillean and Paul Cooper and Harold Mickelson and Mike Kolle, Kyle Alford and Ray Kubesch, Alfred “FREDO” Firova Sr. and my dear friend Peyton.”
There will be a private burial service for family Thursday and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memory donations may be made to El Campo Medical Foundation, First Baptist Church and St. Philip School.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.