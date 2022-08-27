Carrington Von Becker, almost 2 years old, son of Dalyn and Cheris Becker passed away August 24, 2022. Visitation will be at Wheeler Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral service will be at El Campo Mennonite Church School Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
