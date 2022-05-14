Victor Franklin Buzek, 85 of Louise, passed away on May 12, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1937 to the late Philip and Sophie Buzek. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Fishing, hunting, and gardening were his passions.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Frances Tupa Buzek; children, Victor Buzek, Jr. (Tina), Debbie Fiala (Alan), David Buzek (Diane), Laurie Brown, Linda Murphy (Keith), Cindy Reed (Gary), Greg Buzek (Cindy), Sharon Stavena (Patrick), and Mark Buzek (Tanya); 22 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Jedlicka and Elsie Vanek.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rudolph and Louis Buzek; and sisters, Adela Hahn and Martha Rozsypal.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and a funeral mass beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion post 250.
Pallbearers will be Steven Fiala, Jeff Fiala, Keith Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Bryan Buzek, Elijah Buzek, Scott Liska and Shawn Liska.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
