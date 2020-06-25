Antonia Garcia, 78, of El Campo passed away June 21, 2020.
She was born July 21, 1941 in Pierce, to Antonio and Monica Angiano Solis and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Anna Peralez and husband Martin of Alvin; sons, Joe Garcia Jr. and wife Cindy of El Campo and Anselmo Garcia of Shreveport, La., 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva Garcia, Aurora Garcia, Juanita Escobar, Mary Lou Salgado, Eusema Solis and Eliza Duque; brothers, Antonio Solis Jr., Roy Solis and Luis Solis Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Garcia Sr.; sisters, Lucy Deleon, Francisa Almanzar, Abilina Garcia, Margarita Escamilla and Minnie Duque and brother, Luis Solis.
Visitation will be held Thursday June 25 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday June 26 at St. Roberts Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Garcia, Robert C. Torres, Robert A. Torres, Joe Garcia Jr., John A. Garcia, Santos Garcia Jr., Joe A. Garcia and Matthew Garcia. Honorary pallbearer will be Marisa Peralez.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.