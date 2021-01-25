Betty Wier

Betty Ramsey Wier of El Campo passed away Jan. 22, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born at home in Palacios to Merle and Elizabeth Sells Ramsey on Jan. 28, 1943. Betty married Gene “PeeWee” Wier in April of 1962 and they made their home in El Campo. She was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, Prayer Blanket Ministry, ACTS Community and Xi Mu Chi sorority.
Betty had many accomplishments in her life, especially with crafting. She could make anything and decorate everything. She was co-owner of several businesses over the years including Crafty Corner, Pat Walkers and Creations Etc. with Hazel Foltyn where they decorated many weddings over their 25 years in business. She later opened up Cherie’s Treasures and More Resale Shop.
She loved supporting El Campo High School sports along with PeeWee and Cherie. Her favorite of all was the baseball games. She loved to help decorate for the sports banquets and Project Graduation.
Her best quality was being a special mother to Cherie. She devoted her life to care for Cherie. She was truly a wonderful wife and mom.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gene “PeeWee” Wier; daughters, Cherie Wier and Kim Denton; grandson, Stephen Denton, all of El Campo; sister, Mary Pennington of Houston, Linda Curtis and husband Andy of Palacios; nieces, Julie Pennington of Reno, Sandy Pennington-Pett and husband Dan of Round Rock, Tess Smith and husband Austin of Markham; nephew, Hudson Bate and wife Mandy of Palacios and five great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie Ramsey; brothers-in-law, Edward Pennington and Hudson Bates Jr.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Divine Mercy Chaplet being recited at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Michael Rother is officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Kim Denton, Stephen Denton, Hudson Bates, Craig Terrell, Dickie Ellis and Novell Sells. Honorary bearers are Cherie Wier, Linda Curtis, Mary Pennington, Tess Smith, Julie Pennington, Sandy Petty and David Poor.
Donations in memory of Betty Wier may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo or St. Philip Catholic School.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
We are sure that Betty is in heaven already decorating for the next holiday and getting ready for baseball season.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
