Nick Casarez March 16, 1976 to May 23, 2023

Nick Casarez, 47 years old of Wharton, passed away on May 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1976 in Houston to Nick Casarez Sr. and Debbie Burke Saldana.
Nick grew up in Garwood and graduated from Rice Consolidated High School. He served our country in the United States Marines Corps. After his service, Nick married Rosalinda Guajardo on April 22, 2001 in Wharton. He worked as an installer for a telecommunications company for several years.
Nick enjoyed video games, going to the beach, traveling to Florida, watching movies, football and baseball. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and spoiling his grandchildren.
Nick is survived by his wife, Rosa of Wharton; daughters, Xena Gonzales of El Campo, Zoey Mancias of Wharton and Savannah Gonzales of Bay City; sons, Chachi Gonzales of Rosenberg and Joe Gonzales of Rosenberg; mother, Debbie Saldana; father, Nick Casarez; and grandchildren, Patrick, Austin, Phillip, Elizabeth, Elva, Eulalia, D.J. and Bubba as well as many friends.
If the Army and Navy ever look on Heaven’s streets, they will see the Gates of Heaven guarded by United States Marines.
Warriors have a special place in Heaven called Valhalla. It is tradition when one of our own has left us, we say, “Until Valhalla” which means “Until we meet Again.”
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the family residence, 860 CR 136 in Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.