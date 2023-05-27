Nick Casarez March 16, 1976 to May 23, 2023

Nick Casarez, 47 years old of Wharton, passed away on May 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1976 in Houston to Nick Casarez Sr. and Debbie Burke Saldana.

Nick grew up in Garwood and graduated from Rice Consolidated High School. He served our country in the United States Marines Corps. After his service, Nick married Rosalinda Guajardo on April 22, 2001 in Wharton. He worked as an installer for a telecommunications company for several years.

