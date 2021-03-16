Edith Kainer departed this life on March 13, 2021. She was born Jan. 18, 1931 in Nada to Ignac and Mary Prihoda Zbranek. She married I.G. Kainer on Nov. 18, 1952.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Kainer (Jenice Williamson) and James Kainer; grandchildren, Amber Whitington (Clyde), Ashley Wells (Ryan), Jessica Kainer and Zachary Kainer (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Carson, Reed and Kinley Whitington, Presley and Gracie Wells and Cora and Ronnie Kainer; sister, Viola Kaluza and sister-in-law, Kathryn Kainer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Lydia Fucik, Albina Fajkus, Ben Zbranek, Leona Shimek, Evelyn Zbranek, Robert Zbranek and another baby at birth.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Masks are required.
Pallbearers include Bob Shimek, Ron Shimek, Ervin Fucik, Glen Kaluza and Gary Kaluza. Honorary pallbearers include Rick Shimek, Jerry Shimek, Mel Fajkus, Zachary Kainer, Ryan Wells, Clyde Whitington, Darryl Kainer and Raymond Fucik.
Memorial donations in memory of Edith may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, TX 77904.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.