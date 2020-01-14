James O’Canas Jr.

James Russell O’Canas Jr., 17, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 12, 2020. He was born on July 8, 2002 in Victoria and was a senior at El Campo High School. Russell was handsome, loving, determined and a hard-working young man. He made a friend of everyone he came in contact with no matter their age. He was loved by so many and he will forever live on in our memories. By God’s grace we had 17 years with him, but God has called him home.
He is survived by his parents, James O’Canas Sr. and Ashley Valdez O’Canas; brothers, Nicholas, Caleb and Jaxson O’Canas; maternal grandparents, Richard and Alice Valdez and paternal grandparents, Rosendo and Judy O’Canas.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the El Campo Civic Center. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
