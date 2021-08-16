Paula Resendez Graves was called home on July 27, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the age of 75 years, at El Campo Memorial Hospital. Paula, the eldest of nine children, was born on May 25, 1946 in El Campo to Frank and Paula Sanchez Resendez. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1966 and was a resident of Pearland.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Wayne Graves of Pearland; son, Marcus Morales and wife Carolyn of Houston; daughter, Stephanie Morales of Rosharon; grandson, Wesley McCowin of Pearland; granddaughters, Sydnee Morales and Emilee McCowin of Rosharon; twin sister, Lydia Rodriguez and husband Abel, Ninfa Gonzales and Lali Saucedo and husband Jack, all of El Campo; brothers, Frank Resendez Jr. and wife Delores of Columbus, Justo Resendez and wife Deanna of Spring, Daniel Resendez and wife Linda of Benton, La., Angelo Resendez and wife Sally of El Campo, David Resendez and wife Dorothy of Pflugerville and numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Paula was blessed to know she was loved by God, family and friends and had a unique opportunity and gift to share and give her love in return. Her passing is nonetheless leaving an enormous longing for the special Paula spirit of hospitality and kindness that Paula always managed to express to all whom she met. Her laughter, smile and jovial spirit will be truly missed but will forever live in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Jeanie Graves; son-in-law, Tre McCowin; brother-in-law, Guadalupe Gonzales and nephew, Frankie Resendez.
Visitation with the family will be at 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Triska Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Rick DuBroc. A private graveside service will be held with the family.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
