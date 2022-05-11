T.L. Watson passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday May 8th, in his El Campo residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 26, 1933, in Bastrop, TX, to the late Walter Watson and Claudia Marie Frankum Watson.
T.L. (or as he referred to himself as ‘Tired & Lazy’), spent most of his life in the Wharton County area. While living in the area, he met the love of his life, Dolores Hill on December 31, 1954 and they spent the next 67 years married until his passing. T.L. and, his favorite dance partner and wife, Dolores could really cut a rug and put on a show. He worked tirelessly to provide for all his family’s needs. He was quick witted and always had a zinger to come back as a response. He was also always a step ahead. He loved to drive trucks, but his family was his passion.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Watson of El Campo, his children Gail Davis and her husband Keith of Alvin, Tommy Watson and his wife Julie of East Bernard, Jimmy Watson and his wife Lynn of New Gulf and Bobby Watson and his wife Penny of Richmond. He is also survived by his siblings Billie Francis Hieneman (the late John) of Richmond and Charles Buck Watson and his wife Barbara of Eagle Lake. He is also survived by his grandchildren Whitney, Cindel, Erica, Cecily, Nick, Trey, Jill, Brent, Haverty, Ashley, Haley, Colleen, Chase and 22 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Mildred, Bobby, Richard and his grandson Jacob Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday May 12th from 5-7 P.M. and again on Friday from 12:30 – 2 pm at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. His religious service will begin at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488 • (979) 532-3410.
