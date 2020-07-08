Frankie Novak Jr.

Frank “Frankie” Joseph Novak Jr., 78, of El Campo, passed away July 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1941 in El Campo to Frank and Angelina Novak.
Frankie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jeanette; daughter, Kimberly Socha and husband Steven; grandson, Trenton Socha and wife Celeste; granddaughter Melea Socha; one great-grandchild on the way; daughter and son by heart, Kenny and Missy Cox; brother, Bennie Novak and wife Barbara; brother-in-law Alfred Pustejovsky and wife Patricia; brother-in-law, Larry Pustejovsky and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darryl Wayne Novak; brothers, Herman Novak, Albert Novak, Raymond Novak and sisters, Vlasta Yackel and Annie Piwetz.
Frankie lived most of his life in Wharton County. He grew up on the farm helping his family grow corn, cotton and milo and tending to livestock. During his teenage years, he got his first job at the local Comstock Drive-In. A few years later, he took a job with Maurice Mikeska as a meat cutter. He then went to work with DD Lundy at El Campo Packing and then transitioned to a meat salesman for Decker & Sons. These experiences helped shape his love for butchering.
On May 17 1981, he opened the doors to Novak’s Meat Market. Owning his own business was a huge accomplishment for Frankie. Through the years he met so many people that touched his life. Not only were they customers of his, he considered them family. Frankie never met a stranger and you could always find him behind the counter with a smile.
Throughout his life he was involved in many organizations and projects. He played an integral role in starting the Fair Fund (known as Five Star Fair Fund now) and often bought animals in the sale of excellence. He was known to even give the animals back a time or two. He also donated boys and girls rodeo saddles at the youth fair for more than 20 plus years. He was a dedicated Rotarian of 34 years, never missing a meeting. This led him to receive the highest honor as a Rotarian, the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. The 2017 Rotary Fundraiser was dedicated in his honor. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and was known for his role in the annual church picnic. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 2490 for 45 years. Due to his continued involvement in the community, he was awarded El Campo Citizen of the Year in 2000.
Sundays were his “cow days.” He would pack up his grandkids and take them around to check and feed the cows in his various pastures. If you knew Frankie, you knew he loved his old cars. His favorite was the Model A he owned. To this day, he still had a 1955 Ford Fairlane.
When you asked Frankie how he was, his signature answer would either be “everything’s wonderful” or “everything’s lovely.” We are thankful for the memories we shared and hope you enjoy all the pivo and kolaches with your son and loved ones in Heaven!
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Triska Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID guidelines, face masks are required for the visitation and building occupancy is limited.
Private family services will be set at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Frankie may be made to St. Philip School, El Campo EMS or El Campo Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
