Glenda Marie Tvrdik, 82 of Rosharon, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. She was born May 15, 1939 in Bay City to Glenn and Mary Julia Petrucha Blair.
Glenda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Tvrdik Jr. of Rosharon; sons, Randy Tvrdik of Rosharon and Ronnie Tvrdik and wife Jacci of Georgia; grandchildren, Kyle James Tvrdik, Tiffany Nicole Tvrdik, Nicholas Tvrdik, and step-grandchildren A.J. and Michael Clark; brother Charles Blair of Houston and sister, Linda Kram and husband Ken of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Glenda may be made to the Catholic Daughter Court of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
