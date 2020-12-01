Davis Drewett

Davis (Dave) Stevens Drewett, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1950, in Dallas. He was raised in Jena, La., and graduated from Jena High School. He then attended Northeast Louisiana University and graduated with a degree in economics and finance. While in college, Dave married the love of his life, Margie Frazier Drewett. After graduation, Dave and Margie moved to Odessa where he worked for Tretolite. Soon after, he was transferred to El Campo where he resided until his death. In 1989, he founded Dru-Chem Inc. which sold oil field chemicals. Dave continued to work there until his death with his beloved employees.
Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margie Frazier Drewett; children, Michael Drewett of El Campo and daughter Kristy Drewett Pavlicek and husband Jason of Columbus. His grandchildren, which he adored greatly, include Brittini Pavlicek, Tyler Pavlicek and wife Nina, Brandon Pavlicek, Nick Pavlicek and Ace Pavlicek. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Magdalynn Drewett; brother, Tom Drewett and wife Marilyn all of Jena, La. and sister, Sally Frazier of Natchez, Miss. Dave has one great-grandchild, Blakely Pavlicek who had lunch dates with her Poppy to watch Paw Patrol. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave was preceded into death by his father, T.N. Drewett, and sister, Sheryl Ann Smith.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Dave, you knew what kind of man he was. His motto in life was “It’s all about how you treat your fellow man.” Dave lived an extraordinary life cherishing his family and most importantly his grandchildren, who will miss him immeasurably. Although his wings were ready, our hearts were not.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Tyler Pavlicek, Brandon Pavlicek, Nick Pavlicek, Ace Pavlicek, and his “Big Poppy” buddies, Aaron Oppermann and Russell Menke. Honorary pallbearers will be the Dru-Chem employees, Audrey Merta, Adam York, Brad Bennetsen, Dicky Frugia, Don Reed, Drew Southerland, Hank Fitzgerald, Jody Meismer, Kenny Michaelsen, Michael Feagin, Pat Meismer and Tim York.
Memorial donations can be made to the Oilman’s Fishing Tournament, P.O. Box 1307 El Campo, TX, 77437 or the charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
