Glenn Wiesner

Glenn Alan Wiesner passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 in El Campo at the age of 62. He was born on Aug. 5, 1958 in El Campo to Victor and Margie Schoenfield Wiesner.
He was a graduate of El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. Glenn farmed with his father and his brothers Rickie and Ronnie. He was also a welder, a mechanic and a truck driver. He loved spending time with his family and he loved all animals, especially his little dog Buddy. Glenn had a very kind heart and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his siblings, Linda Wiesner, Sandra (Mark) Marek, Rickie (Machell) Wiesner and Ronnie Wiesner, all of El Campo; uncle, Donald Schoenfield of Taiton, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. with funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Kyle Wiesner, Jacob Wiesner, Matthew Sohrt, Michael Bolcik, Ted Schoenfield, Allen Marek and Donald Priesmeyer.
Due to CDC guidelines during the ongoing pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
