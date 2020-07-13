Eddie Svoboda

Eddie John Svoboda, 83, of El Campo, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born March 22, 1937 to John and Mary Spacek Svoboda in Rosenberg.
He is survived by his son, Dewayne Svoboda; daughter, Sandy Svoboda; two grandchildren, Alonzo and Noah Svoboda; sister, Margaret Faktor; niece, Dorothy Faktor and nephew Ricky Svoboda; great-nephews, Siggy Faktor and wife April and Jonathan Escamilla and wife Kelsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 3 - 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Triska Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID guidelines, face masks are required for the visitation and building occupancy is limited.
A Rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Siggy Faktor, Jonathan Escamilla, Paul Cadriel, Wesley Cadriel, Dawson Ross and Jaime Gutierrez. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelsey Escamilla and April Faktor.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
