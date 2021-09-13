Martha B. Marek, born Dec. 27, 1931 in Hungerford, went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 11, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Daniel J. Marek of El Campo; children, Diana Naiser of El Campo, Dennis Marek (Jan) of Sugar Land, Kenneth Marek (Clara) of Edna, Donna Barrett (David) of Bay City and Nancy McLain (Daniel) of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Christy Brooks (John), Keith Naiser, Neysha Frontera (Stephen), Garrett Marek (fiancé, Jessica Fleenor), Steffanie Thompson, Toby Marek (Tisha), Kayla Perry (Greg), Matthew Sikes, Lane Barrett (Julia], Chad Barrett (Amanda], Cody McLain [Amber], Clint McLain (Amy) and Joshua Marek; great-grandchildren, Blythe Brooks, Mitzi Naiser (Dylan Lohrstorfer), Rhett Naiser, Anthony Frontera, Derek Frontera, Blake Martinez (Candise), Kennedy Thompson, Reagan Thompson, Brooklyn Marek, Roman Perry, Emma Barrett, Bohde Barrett, Sophia Barrett, Kasen McLain, Kynlee McLain and Hadley McLain; great-great-grandchild, Randle Martinez; sister, Josie Mican and brother, Jerome Bartos.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Annie Spurny Bartos; in-laws, John and Rosie Stavinoha Marek; daughter, Annette Matula; son-in-law, Allen Naiser; sister, Mary Miculka and brother, Paul Bartos.
Martha loved cooking for her family, traveling, dancing, quilting, playing corn hole and train with her grandchildren and watching the Houston Astros, she made it to one game! After raising her children, she worked at various businesses throughout El Campo finishing her career as a sales associate with Weiner’s working there for 21 years.
She was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 1374, KJZT, Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
A CDA Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, followed by a celebration of life Mass at 10:30 a.m., St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Church Street, El Campo, Texas, 77437, with Rev. Father Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park, US Hwy 59 and Mechanic Street, in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith Naiser, Toby Marek, Cody McLain, Garrett Marek, Lane Barrett, Chad Barrett and Clint McLain.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the El Campo EMS, Dr. Joe Agnew and the nurses of El Campo Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of our Mother.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, 302 West Church Street, El Campo, Texas, 77437 or Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center, P.O. Box 6, La Grange, Texas, 78945-0006.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
