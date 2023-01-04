Raymunda Torres of Edna died Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born March 15, 1950 in East Bernard to Adolf and Pauline Luna Torres. She was a custodian for ECISD before her retirement.
She is survived by her sons Michael Torres and wife, Suzette, Markie Torres and Matthew Torres and wife, Jessica; grandchildren Anthony and Jacob Torres, Damyon, Azelia, and Benjamyn Torres, Liam and Declan Torres; sisters Gloria Torres and Linda Torres Soliz; and brother Richard Torres. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Keyshawn Torres; sister Janie Martinez; brothers Carlos Torres, Sr., Eulogio Torres, and Eloy Torres; and ex-husband Mourilio Torres, Sr.
