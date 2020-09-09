Daniel Alewine

Daniel “Danny” Paul Alewine of Bryan went to be with the Lord on Sep. 6, 2020 after a long, hard battle with cancer. He was born in Dallas on April 3, 1960 to Homer and Ann Alewine. Danny was a 1982 graduate of Abilene Christian University. He began his career at Farmer’s Co-op of El Campo, then Zeneca/Syngenta, and finally Loveland Products, where he worked for 17 years.
Everywhere he went, Danny touched the lives of those around him. He loved the Lord, his family, singing, and working the cattle at the 2A Ranch. A boisterous and fun-loving guy, his laugh was infectious and his wit was uncanny. He loved his family and friends immensely and proved it daily through his endless self sacrifice and compassion for others. He was a devoted and loving husband, son, father and grandfather. He fought his battle with cancer the same way he lived every day of his life, with great strength, grace and courage.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Bezdek Alewine; his son, Chance and wife Shy Alewine; grandson, Grayson Alewine; mother, Ann Alewine; sister, Dianne Doughty; nephews, Eric Doughty and Travis Popp and niece, Amber Popp.
He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Paul Alewine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to Texas Boys Ranch https://www.texasboysranch.org/, Still Creek Ranch (Children’s Home) https://www.stillcreekranch.org/ and Big Hill Cemetery. Donations to Big Hill Cemetery can be mailed to:
Big Hill Cemetery Association
C/O Pamela Sodd
286 LCR 626
Groesbeck, TX 76642
Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Zion Church in Kurten; service to follow at 11 a.m.
Zion Church is located at 977 N FM 2038 in Bryan. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. at Big Hill Cemetery in Big Hill on FM 2489, just past LCR 628 in Groesbeck.
