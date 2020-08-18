Erick Baylor

Erick Baylor, 37, of El Campo, born Aug. 5, 1983, departed this life Aug. 14, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 21 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton with burial at Peach Creek Cemetery.

Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.

