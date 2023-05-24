Ramiro Ortiz Jr. September 2, 1993 - May 15, 2023

Ramiro Ortiz Jr., 29, of Houston, passed away May 15, 2023. He was born on September 2, 1993 in Houston.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Roman Villarreal and step-father, Hector Roman Sr. of El Campo; father, Ramiro Ortiz Sr. of Houston; daughter, Isabella Cerna Ortiz; son, Emilliano Cerna Ortiz and brothers, Joey G. Ortiz of Houston, Hector M. Roman Jr. of Conroe and Patrick D. Roman of El Campo.
Visitation was from 12-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home with a Remembrance Service beginning at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Joey Ortiz, Hector M. Roman Jr., Patrick Roman, Keno Turk and Hector Roman Sr.
