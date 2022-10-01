Joyce Arlene Sykora, 84, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joyce was born on Sept. 3, 1938 to parents, Raphael Leon Plant and Mercedes Eloise Plant in El Campo. Joyce married her High School sweetheart, George Sykora on her 17th birthday in 1955. They were blessed to have celebrated 62 years of marriage together.
Joyce and George moved to Lake Jackson in 1962 where she worked as an excecutive/personal secretary for 45 years. She was a devoted employee to the Wilson, Denton families whom she considered as family. After retirement, Joyce & George enjoyed spending time in Rockport with their family; boating, fishing and relaxing. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church since 1966 and a member of the Catholic Daughter’s. Joyce was a wonderful wife; mother and friend to many and she will be greatly missed.
