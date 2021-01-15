Katherine Blair

Katherine Emilie Koehler Blair, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 4, 2021 at a Wharton nursing home. She was born in Pierce on Feb. 11, 1926 to Otto Paul Koehler and Annie M. Bennetsen Koehler.
After graduating from high school, Katherine married Billy Kirk Blair on Jan. 15, 1948 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 1981. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, yard work and playing dominoes. She was the Glen Flora Postmaster for many years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Klatt, Pearl Maness and Velma Damuth and brother, Eugene Koehler.
She is survived by her daughters, Virgie Miller and husband Gary of Needville and Sharon Gingles and husband David of El Campo; sons, Ronnie Blair of Wharton and Gary Blair and wife Leigh Ann of Hungerford; sister, Mary Lou Will; sisters-in-law, Flossie Blair and Helen Koehler; brother-in-law, L.C. “Buddy” Koehne; grandchildren, Meredith Katopodis of Katy, Kayla Smith and husband Chris of Fulshear, Jason Gingles and wife Ana of El Campo, Craig Gingles of San Dimas, Calif., Brian Gingles of Wharton and Joey Zulauf and wife Tricia of Hungerford; great-grandchildren, Addisyn Katopodis, Kate Katopodis, Blair Smith, Graham Smith and Blaine Zulauf.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Pallbearers were Jason Gingles, Craig Gingles, Brian Gingles, Joey Zulauf, Blaine Zulauf, Chris Smith and Graham Smith.
Condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
