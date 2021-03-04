Surrounded by her family and beloved husband, Rogerio of 66 years, Elidia Delgado went to meet her savior on March 1, 2021.
She was born March 2, 1934 in Orange Grove.
She was greeted in heaven by her parents, Ramon and Rosalina Alaniz; her two brothers, Ramiro and Romel Alaniz; her sister, Delia Guajardo; her daughter, Fabiola Fuentes and her son-in-law, James Adams.
She loved to sew and made several quilts that she loved giving to her family. She also loved to garden. Their home was surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants all year long. Anyone that would stop for a visit, she would proudly show them her flowers and would lovingly share clippings with them. She also loved birds and raised cockatiels for many years. After realizing how much pleasure birds brought her, she expanded her hobby and began breeding canaries as well. A beautiful song could always be heard throughout their home, whether it was her birds or her own voice, or a combination of the two.
She has five surviving children, Jesse Fuentes and wife Isabel, Ruben Delgado and wife Yolanda, Albert Delgado wife Rita, Neyda Adams, Ida Moreno and husband Darryl.
She had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She lived a full life and left us with many beautiful memories that will never be forgotten.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Wheeler Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the life of Elidia will begin at 11 a.m.
