Norma Besch Watz of El Campo died Aug. 8, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born Nov. 9, 1930 in Burr Community, Wharton County to Walter Besch and Ollie Luco McGuire.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Tindel of League City; nephews, Steven Staff of El Campo, Gregory Tindel of Albuquerque, N.M. and Marty Charles Tindel of Santa Fe, Tx. and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur Watz; sister, Doris Staff; brothers, John Tindel and Paul V. Tindel.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Norma Watz may be made to First Baptist Church, El Campo.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.