Leo George Popp, 88, of El Campo, passed away July 6, 2022. He was born on April 5, 1934 in Nada to the late Leo and Frances Mendel Popp.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Pauler Popp of El Campo; son, Ronald Popp of Sugar Land and Darryl Popp and wife Suzanne of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, Zach Popp of Lexington Park, Md. and Emily Popp of Midlothian, Va.; sister, Ethelyn Popp and brother, Johnnie Popp and wife Patsy of El Campo.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilfred Popp and Edward Popp and sister, Anna Marie Cada.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Samuel Owusu officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Pauler, Jeff Popp, Greg Pauler, Brian Kirk, Daniel Berglund and Alex Wellborn. Honorary pallbearers will be David Popp and Harvey Popp.
Memorial donations in memory of Leo may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
