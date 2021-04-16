Richard John Slovak passed away at the age of 86 on April 15, 2021, at his home in El Campo. He was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Hungerford, to John and Annie Adamik Slovak.

Services are pending at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Slovak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.