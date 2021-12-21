Donald David Henderson passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 80, surrounded by his family at his home in Pearland. Donald was born on March 18, 1941 to Toria and Thomas Henderson in El Campo.
Donald was born and raised and also raised his family in El Campo before retiring to Pearland. Like his father, Donald spent most of his career farming in Wharton and Jackson counties and managing Henderson Farms in El Campo.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Toria Duncan Henderson; his father, Thomas David Henderson and his sister Rosemary Williams.
Donald is survived by his wife, Jean Collier Henderson of Pearland; son, Jeff Henderson and wife Danita of Angleton; son, Blake Henderson and wife Dee Ann of Richmond; daughter, Anna Lantz of Angleton; daughter, Nancy Folse and husband Will of Brazoria; stepson, Todd Roberson of Pearland; stepson, Terry Roberson and wife Mauri of Houston and sister Nancy Pfardrescher of El Campo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy Henderson and wife Megan, Toria Ramey and husband Chase, Trevor Henderson, Logan Henderson, William and Matthew Lantz, Johanna and Wesley Folse, Hunter, Henry, Lucia, Fiona and Theodore Roberson and great grandson Tucker Henderson.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Donald’s life at 2 p.m. January 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church El Campo.
