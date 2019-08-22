Darrell Naiser

Darrell Edward Naiser, 51, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 4 in 1968 in El Campo.
He is survived by his parents, Rudy and Dorothy Wagner Naiser of New Taiton; brother, Michael Naiser and wife Cindy of Garwood; sister, Rebecca Doebbler and husband Chuck of Victoria; nieces and nephews, Peyton Arrison and wife Becca, Wesley Arrison and wife Alex, Lauren Russell and husband Eddie and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerome and Millie Naiser; maternal grandparents, August and Julia Wagner and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating and the Rev. Michael Rother concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Weishuhn, Lance Ritcher, David Lopez, Russell Zboril, Howdy Cranek, Kelly Cook, Paul Rodriguez Sr. and Steven Drlik.
Memorial donations in memory of Darrell may be made to St. Philip’s Catholic Church or St. John’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home. El Campo.
