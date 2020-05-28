Alfred Wind

Alfred “Al” Wind, 92, of Danevang passed away May 17, 2020 in Austin. He was born Sept. 18, 1928 in Danevang to Lars and Dora (Harton) Wind. He was a farmer, a Korean War veteran (Air Force), a member of the Danevang Co-op board, Gulf Compress board and a members of the American Legion in Blessing. He liked to play dominoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; and brother, Ellis Wind.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Cooper and husband Mike of Austin; son, Ronnie Wind and wife Joy of El Campo; brothers, Irvin Wind and Elaine of El Campo, Carl Lester Wind and wife Jassy of Webster, Harold Wind and wife Claire of Houston; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wind of Marble Falls; grandchildren, Greg Cooper of Denver, Colo., Matt Cooper of Austin, Phillip Cooper and wife Stephanie of Denver, Colo., Craig Wind and wife Jennifer of Dripping Springs and Kyle Wind and fiancée Megan Havener of Kauai, Hawaii.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will be at the Danevang Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Danevang Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 368, Danevang, TX 77432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.