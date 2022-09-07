Mircus Corbert, 76, of El Campo, born Oct. 7, 1945 passed away Sept. 3, 2022. A celebration service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of El Campo. Same-day visitation at 11 a.m. Mircus will be laid to rest, with military honors at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Bulletin Board
- ECISD turns maroon for Uvalde
- Tax rate down, bill will vary in ECISD
- FM 647 repair leaves families on closed road
- Tech students place nationally
- New ECVFD ladder truck on order, arrival in 2023
- Battle versus bloodsuckers under way across county
- Rain rejuvenates gardens, encourages weed growth
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Constable injured in crash
- Sub Varsity Report Week 1
- Murder case competency trial jury selection starts
- Satterfield competency trial under way
- Wharton agency tackles blight with derelict eatery demolition
- Wharton Co. teams racking up miles in ‘22
- El Campo EMS ambulance tax gets approval
- Ricebirds hoping for rebound
- Donato M. Gonzales • May 6, 1950 - Sept. 1, 2022
- Allen Ray Bubela • June 13, 1954 - Aug. 19, 2022
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.