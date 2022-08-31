Allen Ray Bubela, age 68, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 in Rosenberg. He was born to Frank Fred Bubela and Lucy Krenek Bubela on June 13, 1954 in Nada, the youngest of seven children.
He was an avid mechanic, and his career started in High School at the bus barn for El Campo High School. After graduation, he completed a 3-year tour in the U.S. Army, 1st Cavalry Division, serving as a mechanic. He was stationed in Fort Hood and Korea and rose to the rank of sergeant. After discharge, he was part owner of a roofing company and farmed for several years. He worked at Columbus Tree and Lawn with his brother Clarence for many years.
He was an active member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department and the Woodmen of the World. He enjoyed helping his wife Ruth selling House of Lloyd, Christmas Around the World and Watkins. Their hard work resulted in several trips to Greece, Hawaii, Germany, Austria, Spain and Mexico. He loved to travel.
Anyone who knew him, knew they would be greeted with “What’s going on?” He was also known for his very distinct, infectious laughter and he never met a stranger. He was always willing to help and worked hard at every thing he did.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Jonathan Howell of Richmond, son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Chelsea Bubela of Sugar Land; step-son Darren Kunz and wife Donna of Schulenburg and stepson James Kunz of Columbus; grandchildren Madison Howell, Ethan Howell, Barrett Bubela and Cora Bubela. Step-grandchildren Bryn Kunz, Kristin Trojacek and husband Tyler, Christopher Kunz and wife Kaitlen, and great grandchild Layla Trojacek; brother Frank Bubela and wife Patsy of El Campo; sister Vlasta Faldyn of Columbus; sister-in-law Joyce Bubela of Columbus, sister Doris Priesmeyer and husband Daniel of El Campo, brother Larry Bubela and wife Janet of Hungerford, brother-in-law Frank Miculka of East Bernard, sister in law Diana Buxkemper of San Antonio and brother in law Felix and wife Norma of Huntsville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Brent Bubela, Stephen Korenek, Patrick Bubela, Jimmy Dwigans, James Priesmeyer, Wayne Miculka and David Miculka. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lucy Bubela, wife Ruth Kunz, brother Clarence Bubela, sister Janet Miculka and nephew Larry “Bo” Bubela.
