Allen Ray Bubela, age 68, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 in Rosenberg. He was born to Frank Fred Bubela and Lucy Krenek Bubela on June 13, 1954 in Nada, the youngest of seven children.

He was an avid mechanic, and his career started in High School at the bus barn for El Campo High School. After graduation, he completed a 3-year tour in the U.S. Army, 1st Cavalry Division, serving as a mechanic. He was stationed in Fort Hood and Korea and rose to the rank of sergeant. After discharge, he was part owner of a roofing company and farmed for several years. He worked at Columbus Tree and Lawn with his brother Clarence for many years.

