Janet Elizabeth Vyvial Harvey, 73, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1947 in Ganado to Roman and Annie Kazmir Vyvial. She was a caregiver, homemaker and former activity director at SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje. She was member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1374.
She is survived by her children, Donna Garcia and husband Steve of Palacios, David Kacer and wife Veronica of Palacios, Rhonda Mangel and husband Michael of Rosenberg, Tony Kacer and wife Scarlett of El Maton, Diane Wallace of El Campo and Patrick Kacer of Angleton; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sisters, Andie Chambless of Ganado, Mona Hahn of Lolita and Joyce Rozner of Bay City.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Harvey; daughter, Annette Kacer; grandsons, Mark Garcia and Koby Kacer; brothers, Leo and Eugene Vyvial and sister, Gladys Berger.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing.
Due to the CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited. The funeral mass will be live streamed at www.stphilipapostle.org.
Pallbearers will be William Wallace, Steven Garcia, Philip Garcia, Adam Garcia, Andrew Mangel, Daniel Mangel, Justin Kitterman, Joey Kacer, D.J. Kacer and Joshua Kitterman. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Mangel.
Memorial donations in memory of Janet may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
