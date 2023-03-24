Elma Aguirre Quinones, age 58, of El Campo, passed away March 21, 2023. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Wheeler Funeral Home with rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, burial at St. Procopius Catholic Cemetery. Wheeler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 26
Visitation
Sunday, March 26, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
Mar 26
Recitation of the Rosary
Sunday, March 26, 2023
6:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
Mar 27
Funeral Mass
Monday, March 27, 2023
10:00AM
