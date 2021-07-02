Michael Charles Krueger of Odessa passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the age of 66. He was born Dec. 2, 1954 in El Campo to Lorence and Betty Krueger.
He was a pharmacist for 37 years. He was a member of the Centennial Class of ’76, graduating Summa Cum Laude with his BS in biology from Texas A&M. He then attended University of Texas-Austin and graduated in December 1983 from a four-year program in two years at the top of his class with high honors with a BS in pharmacy. He passed his three-day certification test in January 1984. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Delta Chi fraternities. He started his pharmacist career at the Josey Lane Pharmacy in Carrollton. He moved to Odessa in 1986 where he began working for Safeway Pharmacy. He married the love of his life, Edna Harless, on May 9, 1987 and she joined him in Odessa. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School. He was a delivery volunteer with Odessa Meals on Wheels. He greatly enjoyed his hobbies of bowling, hunting, fishing, dominoes and his morning walks, where for over 20 years he would place the neighbor’s newspapers closer to their door so they had easier access.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, and his cousins, Brian Krueger and wife Leola, Joy Wurzbach and husband Earl, Mark Arnold, Rebecca Arnold, Zane McVey and wife Melanie and Patsy Warshaw and husband Ronnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the First United Methodist Church in El Campo, with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Alan Trochta, Russell Rasmussen, Tyler Rasmussen, Tony Mader, Thomas Kaspar and Tom Perilloux.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for the organizations that meant so much to Mike: Asbury First United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., Odessa, TX, 79762; Odessa Meals on Wheels, 1314 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761; or Odessa Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., Odessa, TX 79761.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.