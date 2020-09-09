Johnny Mader, 82, of Ganado, passed away in Sugar Land on Aug. 29, 2020. He was born April 19, 1938 to Vince Mader and Mary Macek Mader.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Irene Mader; daughter, Jennifer Evans and husband Lloyd of Houston; son, Sam Mader and wife Elizabeth of Wharton; grandchildren, Tyler Bayer, Madison Bayer, Summer Mader, Ryder Mader and Rhett Mader.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.