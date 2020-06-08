Edmund Zbranek, 90, of Nada, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 in a nursing home in Hillje. He was born Sept. 28, 1929 in Nada to Paul Zbranek and Albina Prihoda Zbranek.
Edmund was raised in Nada and attended school there. He then served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an owner/operator of the family gravel and trucking business. He loved to go check on his cattle and go hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Schoellmann and Nollie Kubecka and brothers, William Zbranek and Ludwig Zbranek.
He is survived by his sister, Lucy Kubecka of El Campo; brother, Clarence Zbranek and wife Joyce of Nada, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, starting at 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. A funeral mass with be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. A Rite of Committal and Burial with follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.