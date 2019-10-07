“In order for God to gain an Angel in Heaven, a heart must be broken on Earth.”
Thomas Wayne Kachmar gained his wings on Oct. 4, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born May 30, 1953 in Wharton to Joe Kachmar and Martha Wisnieski Kachmar Schultz.
Tom was a loving husband. He was a devoted father. Tom adored his grandchildren and was a genuine friend. He gained his love for baseball while attending Colt 45 games with his father as a child. He was a diehard Houston Astros fan. Tom never welcomed anyone without a smile. He had the kindest of hearts. He appreciated the simple things in life, especially the outdoors. His heart was full and didn’t have a need for anything more.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Kuykendall Kachmar of El Campo; children, Rhea Kachmar Prasek and husband Troy of Hillje and Matthew Kachmar and wife Laura of Garwood; grandchildren, Wyatt and Pierson Prasek and Taylor, Piper, Owen and Riggs Kachmar; brothers, Bobby Kachmar and wife Florine and Bill Kachmar Sr. and wife Judy, all of El Campo; sister, Vicky Brown and husband Terry of East Bernard; mother-in-law, Edwina Kuykendall of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Harper Allyne Prasek and brother, Joe Ray Kachmar.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Triska Funeral Home with a Parish Rosary offered at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Cliff Kuykendall, Craig Kuykendall, Troy Prasek, Alan Knuppel, Weston Knuppel, Bill Kachmar Jr. and Daryl Kachmar.
Donations in memory of Thomas Kachmar may be made to St. Philip Catholic School Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.