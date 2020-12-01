Chris J. Garcia, 79, of Louise, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. He was born July 25, 1941 in Louise to Pete and Susan Cardenas Garcia. Chris was a truck driver for many years before retiring from Suncoast and helping at his son Jason’s body shop in Edna.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Adamik Garcia of Louise; sons, Jason Garcia and wife Valerie of Louise, Elvis Garcia and wife Diane of El Campo, Tim Garcia of Leesville, La.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Lydia Yackel and husband George of Louise, Sylvia Jakobeit of Giddings, and his fur baby, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy Garcia.
Private graveside services will be held. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Procopius Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
