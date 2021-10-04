Robert Eugene Jansky

Robert Eugene “Gene” Jansky of El Campo died Oct. 2, 2021 at the age of 88. He was born Feb. 19, 1933 in Cistern to Emil F. and Edith Zurovec Jansky. Gene was a kind and generous man who loved his cats. He was also a retired Navy veteran.
Gene graduated from El Campo High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U. S. Navy that August. After recruit training in San Diego, Calif. he was assigned to radio communications school and then was assigned to the Naval forces in the Japan. He served in the Navy for 20 years with tours in Japan, the Pacific Islands and Vietnam. Gene received numerous awards during his Naval career, including Presidential Unit Citations from the U.S., Vietnamese and Korean governments; and various fleet, task group and task unit citations and commendations. He also participated in seven amphibious assault landings with Marine shore parties and Battalion landing teams.
He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, American Legion, VFW, Navy Fleet Association and was a supporter of the U.S. Navy Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundations.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jo Ann Priesmeyer and her husband Weldon.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Triska Funeral Home with a parish Rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Graveside services will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251. Pallbearers are Duane Zurovec, Steve Zurovec, Rob Zurovec, Darrell Zurovec, Charlie Wagner and Tony Sedillo.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
